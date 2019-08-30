LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Zoning changes were recently passed in Oldham County in an effort to boost bourbon tourism, but those changes are now being revisited.
The Oldham County Fiscal Court recently approved a comprehensive zoning ordinance that paves the way for more breweries, distilleries and barrel warehouses in areas of the county zoned for agricultural use. But, just a few weeks later, the magistrates are considering making some changes to the ordinance.
"We started this whole concept out hoping to get tourism dollars from the boom of the bourbon trail," said District 4 Magistrate Steve Greenwell, who, along with other county magistrates, had concerns about the warehouse regulations in the original version of the ordinance.
The fiscal court is considering revisions that would stop barrel warehouses from being built in areas zoned AG-1. Warehouses would, however, be allowed in areas zoned AG-2, which would require a more stringent permit application process that could include a development plan and traffic study.
"AG-2 is a new classification that would help with agrotourism, and that's why we developed it," Greenwell said. "We just wanted to make sure that we had the right development in our county."
The revisions to the ordinance would also require a distillery operation to be located on the same tract of land as a warehouse. The distillery must be open for tours four days a week, including at least one weekend day. The size of the warehouse could not be larger than five years of the distillery's annual production.
"We want to require that there will be a distillery sized appropriately for the warehouse that they want to get a permit for," Greenwell said.
The second reading of the updated ordinance, a public hearing and a vote on the issue will be held at the next fiscal court meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in La Grange, Kentucky.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.