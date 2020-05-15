LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The end of a traditional school year is filled with accolades and awards, and even though 2020 will go down as anything but traditional, an Oldham County teacher earned top honors among Art educators throughout the nation.
South Oldham High School’s Heather Duffy earned the Art Education Leadership Award from Artsonia, an Illinois-based scholastic non-profit organization.
Artsonia is a free online museum for teachers and students to create a digital portfolio of their work. The organization said it supports 50,000 Art teachers and 5 million student artists worldwide with fundraisers and competitions.
"I feel like Artsonia has helped me grow as a teacher," Duffy said. "So to be recognized by them is tremendous. I've had several students win money and gift cards, and then the classroom gets classroom budget supply money."
South Oldham High School sophomore Owen Carr was one of those students. He won $50 for a University of Louisville-themed paper collage.
"By the end of the year, I was surprised at the stuff that I was doing," Carr said. "That was a fun class, probably my favorite class. I think it is a well-deserved (award)."
Duffy is one of 15 teachers Artsonia recognized nationwide for leading in Art education.
"We could not thrive without the commitment and ingenuity of teachers like Heather who use their online gallery and lesson plans to motivate others," said Jim Meyers, CEO and co-founder of the company. "This Art Education Leadership Award is a way for us to recognize the hard-working, passionate people who help our children create and cherish Art and their creative side."
Colleagues from South Oldham High School nominated Duffy for the Artsonia award before the start of the pandemic. But she said having an online platform already in place came in handy when schools suddenly closed.
"That kind of led to some students documenting kind of the circumstances of the time, looking for some beauty or some piece to show what's going on in the world today," Duffy said.
Duffy brings 23 years of teacher experience to the classroom, and she said this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic, was unlike any other. She said the Artsonia award provides affirmation in a time of great uncertainty.
"It makes me feel really good about what I'm doing in the classroom," she said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.