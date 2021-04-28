LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The North Oldham Fire District is asking people to put away their lighters.
Beginning on Saturday, May 1, open burning is not allowed in Oldham County.
"Pollution levels have exceeded those permitted by the Clean Air Act," according to emergency management officials in Oldham County.
Anyone who doesn't follow the rules could face a fine of $25,000 a day.
The burn ban lasts until Sept. 30. Anyone with questions regarding the burn ban can contact the Kentucky Division for Air Quality at 502-782-6592 or burnlaw@ky.gov.
