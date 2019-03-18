OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County woman faced a judge Monday after she was charged with DUI after crashing while driving kids on a school bus.
Police say 54-year-old Lesley Harvey was driving drunk with 33 students on an Oldham County School bus last Friday when she was charged with DUI.
According the police report, Harvey was operating the bus when she hit several poles at the entrance to the Lake Pointe Subdivision just before 3 p.m. Friday.
Oldham County Schools confirmed that she was driving the bus.
According to a district official, Harvey left the scene after the incident, however told a supervisor that she had hit something but didn’t think it was serious and drove away.
Officials say she was instructed to stop and was immediately taken to a local hospital for a breath test, which is district policy.
Oldham County Police arrived at the hospital, where they arrested Harvey after questioning and a breath sample.
Harvey is charged with DUI, failure to report an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and 33 counts of wanton endangerment. She pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon in court.
Parents of the students on board were notified of the situation and some of those parents were shocked to hear the news.
"First of all, you get very and upset with them and then you try and rationalize it and figure out what in the world made this happen, because it's completely out of character," said Rachelle Sharar, a parent of two children who were on the bus.
Harvey is currently being held at the Oldham County Detention Center.
"She's drove my kids for five years and never was there a sign," Amie Odom said. "My kids loved her. I loved her."
