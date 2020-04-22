LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Getting a diploma at the drive-in could be possible for graduating seniors this year.
The Sauerbeck Family Drive-In in La Grange, Kentucky, is offering its space for events, and owners said they've already received interest from schools and organizations.
The facility can hold up to 300 cars with 6 feet of spacing between each, according a post on the drive-in's Facebook page. For graduations, owners said they hope to set up a stage that would let students space out properly while visitors are in their cars.
The drive-in is giving priority to high schools right now "but would be open to any grades," according to the Facebook post.
