LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County elementary and preschool students will continue virtual learning as the county remains in the "red zone," the district announced Friday.
All of Kentucky's counties but seven are now in the red zone, according to Kentucky Public Health, meaning they are experiencing a "critical" spread of the novel coronavirus, according to health officials.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's ordered Kentucky's public and private schools to close classrooms to close beginning Nov. 23 as COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the state.
"Although it doesn't look promising, we will continue to monitor the positivity rate to see if we are able to bring elementary and preschool students back on Monday, Dec. 14," district officials said in an email to parents.
The governor said elementary schools could resume classroom instruction Dec. 7 if their counties drop from "red" and districts adhere to public health guidance.
Middle and high schools can reopen classrooms on Jan. 4, Beshear said, and Oldham County Schools will plans to bring those students back on Jan. 5.
"Our goal has been to have as much in-person instruction as possible this school year," district officials said. "Please continue to do your part to curb the community spread by masking up, washing hands and limiting social gatherings."
