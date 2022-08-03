LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Fair is back in full swing this week in La Grange.
The 89th annual fair kicked off on Tuesday at the Oldham County Fairgrounds.
The summertime staple features live music, pageants, arena events, and plenty of fair food.
Gates open at the fair at 5 p.m. through Friday, with rides starting at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, gates open at 4 p.m. with rides starting at 5 p.m. A demolition derby will also take place at the fair Friday night, and a truck and tractor pull will be held on Saturday.
Admission is $15, which includes unlimited rides.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.