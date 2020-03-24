LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Board of Education has approved graduation dates for its four high schools, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may change those plans.
The school board voted Monday to hold graduation ceremonies for Buckner Alternative High School on May 29 and for Oldham County High, North Oldham High and South Oldham High on May 30, according to a news release from Oldham County Schools.
However, those plans may change if the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The district says it will communicate any changes soon after they're made.
Buckner Alternative High's ceremony is scheduled to take place at the district's arts center.
Sites for other graduations remain undetermined. Both the Kentucky Expo Center and Louisville Convention Center have been forced to postpone or cancel events in response to COVID-19, and the district says locations will be provided as plans are finalized.
Graduation ceremonies at other districts remain uncertain during the COVID-19 outbreak. Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio said schools would hold commencements for graduating seniors when it's safe to do so.
The board also approved the 2020-21 school calendar, which provides 170 instructional days. Aug. 12 is the scheduled first day of school, and classes are scheduled to conclude May 24, 2021.
The calendar has 10 make-up days, with fall break scheduled for Oct. 18 through Oct. 22, winter break scheduled for Dec. 20 through Dec. 31 and spring break scheduled for April 4, 2021 through April 8, 2021.