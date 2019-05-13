LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County principal is reassigned after pleading guilty to DUI.
Angela Newcomb, 40, was arrested in September in La Grange. The Oldham County High School principal's license was suspended, and court records show she attended alcohol education classes.
The school district sent an email to parents Monday explaining Newcomb would be leaving before the end of the school year. She'll be moving to the instructional technology department.
An associate principal will take over in the interim.
