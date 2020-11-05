LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange man was arrested after police said he raped a female victim he met on Snapchat.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place in the overnight hours from Tuesday, Nov. 3, to Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Kentucky State Police said the victim told them that she met 26-year-old Moises Cruz Cortes on Snapchat. On Tuesday, he drove to her Lexington home and picked her up, taking her back to his home in La Grange.
While there, she said they smoked marijuana and took pills.
She eventually passed out, according to the arrest report, and awoke to find Cortes fondling her sexually. He then began choking her, and she lost consciousness. She said when she woke up again, Cortes was having sexual intercourse with her and began choking her again.
The victim told police that she was unable to stop Cortes because she couldn't maintain consciousness.
On Wednesday, the next day, the victim said Cortes drove her back to her Lexington home, apologizing on the way for choking her as hard as he did.
When she got home, the victim contacted police and she was examined at UK Healthcare.
Police said they could see visible marks on her neck consistent with the victim being choked.
According to the arrest report, the victim gave officers a description of Cortes' home and vehicle, and police served a search warrant at his house. Police say they found "numerous illegal substances and drug paraphernalia" in his bedroom, which they said was as the victim described it.
During a police interview, Cortes admitted to meeting the victim on Snapchat and picking her up in Lexington, according to the arrest report. He also said she spent the night and the two drank alcohol and smoked marijuana.
He declined to answer if they had engaged in sexual activity, according to the arrest report, and described her as "just a friend."
Cortes was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, first-degree strangulation and first-degree sodomy. He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
The age of the victim is not clear from the report.
