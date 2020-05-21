CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Crestwood man is dead, after a tree fell on him.
In a news release, the Oldham County Police Department says 33-year-old Benjamin Oliver died Wednesday afternoon. Police say an ambulance was called to the 6600 block of KY 329 just after 2:30 p.m., after Oliver was hit by the falling tree. He died at the scene.
Investigators say Oliver worked for Crestwood Cutters and was hired to remove a large tree from the site. Fellow employees told police that Oliver had cut a wedge into the front of the tree, as they prepared to remove it. But the tree snapped, fell and trapped Oliver underneath. Other members of the crew were unable to move the heavy tree, so the homeowner called 911.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Oldham County Police at 502-222-1300.
