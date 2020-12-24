LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Christmas Eve, a COVID-19 survivor called his release from intensive care the ultimate gift.
"I can't describe it," Phillip Draper said through tears. "It's like the Christmas I thought I wouldn't have."
Draper, 66, spent most of his 25 days at Baptist Health La Grange in the ICU. He missed his anniversary, his birthday and Thanksgiving.
Draper needed maximum oxygen support, hospital officials said, just short of a ventilator breathing for him. On Dec. 19, though, he returned to his home in Oldham County.
On Thursday, WDRB News peeked in on a virtual reunion of sorts: Draper thanking the some of the staff who cared for him. He called one nurse in particular, Yvette Lemmos, his Christmas angel and recalled how Lemmos simply holding his hand after so long in isolation was the medicine he needed.
"I took a breathing test, and I didn't do so well, and I was really feeling bad," Draper said. "Yvette came in the room and just held my hand (and) told me it's going to be OK."
"I told him, 'You are going to get out of here,'" Lemmos said. "'You are going to pass this six-minute walk test. You are going home. You're defeating COVID. You are not staying here.'"
"That meant a lot to me," Draper said. "She motivated me to do better, and I am so thankful."
Draper is still on oxygen and has long road still to full recovery.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.