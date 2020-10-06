GOSHEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a scary incident for parents waiting for their kids to get home from school — after it’s believed a gun was pulled on a child.
It happened Thursday afternoon in the Old Taylor Place neighborhood in Oldham County. An elementary school boy had just walked off the bus and down the road when a white truck pulled up.
“It keeps you on edge a little bit,” said Zach Smith, who lives near where the incident happened.
Smith is a parent and often says hello to the kids as they walk home. Thursday he was saying hello to the boy when he noticed something wasn’t right.
“So I yelled again 'Hey buddy, how you doing?’ And that is when his hands slowly went up while facing the truck,” Smith said. The truck then sped off.
Smith said the boy turned and looked and his eyes “were as big as saucers,” and he had a scared look on his face. Smith ran over to the boy, who said there was a “long gun.”
Several neighbors filmed the truck on their security cameras — one that was driving up and down the road for nearly 15 minutes before the bus arrived.
“The slow progress of the truck, the fact that it was going so slowly, occasionally stopping and it was right when the buses come, all of that seems like too much of a coincidence for me,” said Smith.
The boy’s mother handed out flyers to neighbors with a description of the truck and asked them to keep an eye out for it.
Oldham County Police released a warning for residents to be on the lookout. The driver is believed to be a man in his 40s or 50s with a beard. The female passenger had gray hair and is believed to be in her 40s.
Based on the security footage, the truck appears to be a Dodge Ram Mega Cab 2500, with mud flaps and chrome, a "4x4 road" decal, and a Ram grill.
“Even if it was their prank that is just so disturbing,” said Smith.
If anyone has information on this incident, call Oldham County Police at (502)-222-1300.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.