LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old boy who has not been heard from since Monday night.
Aiden Graef was reported missing by his mother on Monday, according to a news release.
On the night he left home, he was driving a charcoal grey 2004 Honda Accord with the Indiana license plate 453-DVK. Police say he was last seen crossing the East End Bridge at 9:55 p.m. Sunday.
Graef is described as 6 feet, 1 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has both of his ears pierced and a dollar signed tattooed on one of his right fingers.
Police say he was last seen wearing blue Nike shorts and long-sleeved white t-shirt.
Anyone with information about Graef's whereabouts is asked to call the Oldham County Dispatch Center at 502-222-0111 or the Oldham County Police Department at 222-1300.
