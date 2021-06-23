Aiden Graef.png

Oldham County Police say Aiden Graef has been missing since Monday, June 21. (Courtesy of Oldham County Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old boy who has not been heard from since Monday night. 

Aiden Graef was reported missing by his mother on Monday, according to a news release. 

On the night he left home, he was driving a charcoal grey 2004 Honda Accord with the Indiana license plate 453-DVK. Police say he was last seen crossing the East End Bridge at 9:55 p.m. Sunday. 

Aiden Graef car.png

Aiden Graef was last seen driving a charcoal grey 2004 Honda Accord with the Indiana license plate 453DVK. (Courtesy of Oldham County Police)

Graef is described as 6 feet, 1 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has both of his ears pierced and a dollar signed tattooed on one of his right fingers.

Police say he was last seen wearing blue Nike shorts and long-sleeved white t-shirt.

Anyone with information about Graef's whereabouts is asked to call the Oldham County Dispatch Center at 502-222-0111 or the Oldham County Police Department at 222-1300.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags