BUCKNER, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers in Oldham County will now see many more police officers patrolling I-71 in an attempt to make the busy section of interstate safer.
Oldham County Judge-Executive David Voegle announced Monday that police would step up enforcement on I-71 throughout the county. The approximately 14-mile stretch of interstate is often backed up with traffic and has frequent wrecks.
“Most accidents are either caused by speed, distracted driving, aggressive driving and drugs and alcohol,” Oldham County Police Maj. Neil Johnson said. “This is just an attempt to just slow traffic down and make it safer.”
According to Voegle, more than 60,000 vehicles pass through Oldham County every day, including about 13,000 tractor trailers.
“We have secondary accidents on the interstate,” Johnson said. “Vehicles will get off the interstate and drive through the county roads, then we have traffic issues within the county and then more accidents.”
Since the beginning of the year, police say there have been more than 1,000 traffic citations or warnings given to drivers on I-71 in the county. There have also been more than 130 wrecks. The goal is to cut down on those wrecks. One of the priorities will be to enforce left-hand lane driving laws.
“State law dictates that unless you are passing, you are supposed to stay to the right-hand lane,” Johnson said. “However, most people feel like ... they're going to be passing everyone eventually, so they'll just stay in that lane.”
During the first few weeks of the ramped-up enforcement, police will be doing so-called “blitzes.”
“Through the end of the summer, we're going to be having blitz days where we're going to have five to 10 cars out there in each direction.
The plan is to continue the increased enforcement until I-71 is widened to six lanes throughout the county, which is still years away from becoming a reality.
