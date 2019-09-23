OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Police Department is continuing its increased traffic enforcement plan on Interstate 71 after a successful summer.
Maj. Neil Johnson, assistant chief of police over operations for the Oldham County Police Department, said the county has seen an increase in injury accidents and fatalities on the interstate over the last few years. It was a team effort between the police department and the Oldham County judge executive to come up with a plan to increase patrols in order to make the highway safer.
In July and August, officers handed out 450 citations, more than double compared to the 189 citations in the same time frame last year. Officers also handed out 197 warnings, nearly six times as many compared to last summer.
“This increased presence wasn’t just through increased citations," Johnson said. "This was going to be through warnings, education and visibility."
Johnson said the added police enforcement is making a difference, because in that same time period, the number of accidents was nearly cut in half. He was surprised by the results, but he believes the numbers are proof the effort is directly connected to a positive impact.
“Ultimately, we’re doing what we wanted to do,” he said. “People are slowing down, they’re paying attention, and the interstate has gotten safer.”
The officers have been increasing patrols on overtime, which is being funded by a federal overtime grant specifically intended to be used for increased police enforcement. Johnson said this is not taking officers away from their regular duties. And with fewer accidents as a result of the enforcement, less of an officer’s day is tied up responding to crashes.
“It’s on overtime hours,” Johnson said. “So we’re not decreasing patrol on the roads. Our normal duties are not suffering because of this. This is just above and beyond what we would normally do. And it’s a double benefit. We’re able to make it safer while our patrol officers can still focus on what they’re supposed to do.”
The Oldham County judge executive has approved increasing the department’s overtime budget for this fiscal year in order to make sure officers can continue to patrol the interstate.
