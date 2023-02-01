LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police in Oldham County believe they've identified a vehicle involved in one of two shootings from over the weekend.
Police say a vehicle was near the shooting on Sunday on Crossbrook Drive in Pewee Valley.
Investigators say they have a "person of interest," but haven't released details about that person. Oldham County police responded to two separate shootings last weekend.
A 15-year-old was shot shot on Crossbrook Drive and the other shooting involved a 22-year-old in the Lakewood Valley neighborhood.
There have so far been no arrests in either case.
If you have any information on the shootings, call (502) 222-1300 or use the online portal.
