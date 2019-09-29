LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are investigating after man died in an apparent drowning at the Falling Rock Park quarry in La Grange, Kentucky, sometime Sunday morning.
Oldham County Police Maj. Neil Johnson said the man had been scuba diving in the area, but could not elaborate on how the man may have drowned.
A spokesperson for the quarry tells WDRB the man had been a regular for 20 years and was a certified diver. He has not yet been identified and his age is unclear at this time.
Sunday was the last day of the season for the quarry, which is on Fendley Mill Road in La Grange. It offers scuba classes at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, according to their website and Facebook page.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
