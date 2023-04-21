LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are asking for help finding a missing 24-year-old man.
Police said family haven't been in contact with Fynn Isenhart since 1 p.m. Thursday after he left his home in Goshen, Kentucky, on a bike.
Isenhart is described as 5-foot-7-inches and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a striped t-shirt, tan shorts and red shoes.
Police said he requires medication and it's unknown if his prescribed medication is with him. He may also seem confused, non-verbal, agitated or run away if approached.
If you know of his whereabouts, contact Oldham County dispatch at 502-222-0111 and request and officer regarding Missing Person Report 30-23-0867.
