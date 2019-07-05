LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police needs help finding three people who stole a car.
The three suspects were captured on home security cameras at 3 a.m. on Tuesday in Prospect. Police said the three stole a white 2010 Infiniti SUV from Ridgemore Drive.
In the video, you can see the suspects cautiously walk up to the home. They were able to get into the locked garage by using a door opener from an unlocked car in the driveway, police said.
If you know who these people are, call Oldham County Police at (502)-222-1300.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.