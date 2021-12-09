LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double-tax for emergency services in Oldham County was in the spotlight Thursday night at a community meeting.
Some Oldham County residents are being taxed twice for emergency ambulance service after a merger last year. Local leaders said there are two options going forward.
The first would keep things the way they are, with residents paying separate taxes for both services. The second option would select only one organization to provide service for the county, and homeowners would only pay one tax.
Community members seemed most concerned about how response times would be impacted.
"I'm afraid it's going to take you a lot longer to get to my house," an Oldham County resident said. "Whichever way we could get the best and fastest service, I don't care what I pay."
No action was taken Thursday night, but leaders said its important the final decision is left up to the taxpayers.
