LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County school bus driver was arrested Friday after she crashed a bus with more than 30 kids on it while intoxicated.
District spokesperson Lori McDowell confirmed to WDRB that 54-year-old Lesley Harvey was driving bus 0305 with 33 Crestwood Elementary students on board just before 3 p.m. Friday when she crashed.
District officials began investigating and contacted the Oldham County Police Department after determining that Harvey appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the crash.
Harvey was taken into custody and booked into the Oldham County Jail on several charges including operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to report an accident, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and leaving the scene of an accident.
She is being held on a $5,000 bond and is expected to appear in court Monday morning. McDowell said Harvey is the normal driver for bus 0305’s route from the elementary school.
No one was hurt in the crash and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, but the bus did sustain some damage, according to McDowell. Parents of the students on the bus were called and made aware of the situation.
No other information was immediately available.
WDRB is working to gather more details and will update this story.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.