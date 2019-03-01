OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) — Oldham County Schools is on its way to becoming a smoke-free district.
"It's just the right thing to do. It's time. We’re past time,” said Lori McDowell, communications director for Oldham County Schools. “We should have done this years ago. We realized that other districts have done this before, and we're kind of late to the game."
Data from Smoke Free Kentucky shows 42 percent of Kentucky school districts are already smoke-free.
"It's what's best for kids," McDowell said. "It's what healthiest for kids. It's what's safest for kids."
The Oldham County School Board is considering a proposal that would ban smoking on all school campus properties and in campus vehicles. That includes outside of buildings, in parking lots and near athletic fields. The policy also bans the use of e-cigarettes, vaping and juuling.
Oldham County health officials say the rate of their students using these methods is above the national average.
"Our most recent data surveys regarding use youth of e-cigs or vaping or juuling is showing an alarming increase, specifically our 10th and 12th students,” said Teresa Gamsky, director of public health for Oldham County. “That rate has almost doubled.”
Many students don't realize these products contain nicotine, which could lead to a serious addiction.
"Kids who are using e-cigs at this point in their life are more likely to become tobacco users, as far as traditional cigarettes, down the road,” Gamsky said.
There's also a Kentucky push to ban smoking on school campuses state-wide. House Bill 11 passed through a house committee early last month but has since stalled and hasn't been brought up for a vote. Many health leaders are asking lawmakers to pass the bill to address the major health issues and associated costs the state sees from tobacco use.
"We're asking those lawmakers to lead so that the next generation will not deal with these tobacco-related illnesses and deaths,” Gamsky said.
The Oldham County School Board will vote on the smoke-free policy at the end of this month. If it passes, it will go into effect July 1.
