CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools named Sharla Six as its new deputy superintendent, the district announced Wednesday.
Six is deputy superintendent at Franklin County Schools. She was also a finalist for OCS superintendent last year, which ultimately went to her new boss Jason Radford in May 2021.
"Ms. Six is highly respected by leaders across the region and brings a wealth of experience in both instruction and operations that will only strengthen and support our district," Radford said in a statement. "She not only is focused on improving learning outcomes for students, but also in building relationships and collaborating with everyone within the school community that she serves."
Six starts her new job July 1, and her salary is being determined by the district's personnel department, OCS Communications Director Lori Webb said. Her salary will be funded mostly by not filling the vacancy left by the retirement of Michele Horn, elementary level director and supervisor of instruction, Webb said.
Six, who has classroom and administrative experience, was credited for her work in coordinating school improvement strategies and curriculum and instruction.
She worked as a Reading First coach and co-coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Education and served on the Governor's Early Literacy Committee, according to an OCS news release.
"I look forward to building relationships in order to learn and grow alongside this family of great public school educators," Six said in a statement. "With the strong leadership of the Oldham County Board of Education and the many talented employees working for student success, I know we can propel Oldham County Schools forward in the pursuit of inspired learning, leading, and living."
