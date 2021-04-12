LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of students returned to in-person learning Monday in Oldham County as the district shifts from a hybrid learning model.
Middle and high schools students in Oldham County Public Schools will now be allowed to be in school for learning for the remainder of the school year and moving forward.
The district has been on a hybrid learning system for middle and high schools for the majority of the school year.
"When you have middle school and high school students on an A-B schedule and getting live instruction every other day, some are three days a week and then flip flop," said Greg Schultz, superintendent Oldham County Schools. "It's just tough. "It's just different."
Elementary students have been back for in-person instruction since mid-march.
The current incident rate for COVID-19 in Oldham County stands at six per 100,000 residents.
"We've not found a whole lot of evidence with infection going up within the schools," Schultz said. "The masking protocol has not changed, with the exception we do have clearance for students when they're out on recess to not wear their mask."
