LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County elementary school students will return to the classroom next Wednesday, part of the district's plan to ultimately get all students back in classrooms in some capacity.
If things go as planned, elementary students will return Sept. 16, kindergartners will return Sept. 21, and middle and high school students will return on an A/B schedule on Sept. 28.
"We feel like our plan to initially start with the elementary is going to ensure even greater success, and at that point, we can make an argument that we did not act without full thought and without careful consideration of all the factors," OCS Superintendent Greg Schultz said in a YouTube video posted on the district's page.
While parents are still concerned about the impact of COVID-19, many of them tell WDRB News that it is time for students to return. Many parents struggle with trying to assist kids with NTI.
"I don't feel like he's getting what he needs," OCS parent Michele Sawyers said about her son. "He needs to go back to the classroom and mingle with other students and get back in being in school with other children."
There is, of course, a risk involved with returning, despite the many regulations that are in place.
"I'm not sure about the smaller kids going back," said Steve Inguanta, another OCS parent. "I don't know if it's time for that yet."
Inguanta, who has a high school student in the district, said he's unsure of the plan but hopeful that it will work. Many parents are aware of the risk but know how important it is for students to be back in the classrooms.
"If people social distance and wear their masks, I think you mitigate that enough to get back to normal," Inguanta said.
Next Wednesday, elementary students will be the first group to be back in buildings in Oldham County. Much of the success of the return to school plan hinges on what happens with the elementary schools, but some parents are confident in them to cooperate.
"They can wear their mask," Sawyers said. "They can follow directions. They can do it."
