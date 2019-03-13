CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools will be in session on Friday.
The board voted on Thursday to have students attend March 15, 2019 instead of using the scheduled "teacher work day." Students were supposed to have the day off.
OCBE votes 5-0 to change calendar. School will be IN SESSION for students on Friday, March 15.— OldhamCo Schools (@OldhamCoSchools) March 13, 2019
The day will be used as makeup for a day missed when teachers staged a "sick out" to protest issues in Frankfort.
The last day of school for Oldham students will now be May 31, 2019, unless there are additional days missed this school year.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved