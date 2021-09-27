LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As staffing shortages affect schools across Kentucky, Oldham County Schools is willing to shell out more cash to fill open positions. Some substitute teachers could be paid time-and-a-half if they work for two weeks.
The district created a new position on Monday night called the "dedicated teacher substitute."
"If a substitute teacher would commit to doing 10 consecutive days at one school, then they would receive one-and-a-half times their normal pay," said Lori McDowell, a spokesperson for Oldham County Schools.
There is currently a shortage of substitute teachers, both across the state and nationwide. In the spring of 2019, Oldham County Schools had 253 substitute teachers. They have 98 during this school year.
"We need the substitutes. We need those people in the classroom," said McDowell. "We're having to pull teachers out from their planning period to go cover another classroom, and that is not ideal."
One of the perks of being a substitute is being able to create their own schedule, but McDowell said the schools are often short-staffed on Mondays and Fridays.
"So having that person who will commit to 10 days in a row to receive one-and-a-half times their pay, we think that will certainly help out," she said.
Meanwhile, teachers already on the payroll are pushing for pay increases as well.
"We've been told we're valued and appreciated, but it's time to show us with a raise," one longtime teacher told the board at Monday night's meeting. "We have more than earned it and we deserve it."
"One hundred percent, I recognize that this year and during this pandemic has asked and required quite a bit," Superintendent Dr. Jason Radford responded.
The district said looking into teacher raises is a priority.
Anyone who is interested in applying for a substitute position can click here. The district is also in need of bus drivers and cafeteria workers.
