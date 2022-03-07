LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Handling how students use social media has been on the radars of administrators and parents for years. But now, Oldham County Schools is trying to bring attention to a problem they said is only growing.
When it comes to students and social media, Oldham County administrators said one of the biggest problems they face is spending the school day handling problems that originated outside of school on social media.
"Today we spent countless hours on the one situation, and in the counseling department we spent hours on another 'drama' situation that happened over the weekend," said Oldham County Schools Guidance Counselor Ashley Melloan.
As students have returned to the classroom full-time this year, the school district has noticed a drastic increase in problems stemming from social media.
Eric Davis, director of student services, conducted a survey with about 100 students across the county. The results of that survey were:
- 92% of students in grades six through 12 reported having internet-capable cell phones
- Of those students, 95% reported having social media apps on their phones
- 60% reported having social media apps their parents were unaware of
- 44% reported having access to a secondary phone or tablet their parents were unaware of or didn't monitor (TracFone, burner phone)
- 85% reported they were aware of, or used apps or software to hide their social media activity
- 42% reported having social media profiles that are anonymous or multiple profiles
- The most common age they reported getting a cell phone with social media capability was 12
- 85% believed that once they deleted a post, it was unrecoverable
- Of the social media apps most often used, which apps did students feel most contributed to negative outcomes (law violations, drama, fights, anxiety, jealousy)
- Snapchat: 68%
- Instagram: 24%
- TikTok: 8%
Administrators are concerned students may not understand the severity of threats made online as jokes, or impacts of cyber bullying. In response, the school is reaching out to parents to help educate students on becoming good digital citizens.
"We're here to work with them, you know, I think the more we can work together at home and school, the better off they'll be," said Davis.
Administrators want parents to be aware of possible warning signs their child might be affected by activity from social media.
"You know all of a sudden they just feel real anxious about going to school and it's not a typical kid thing about not wanting to go to school, but a real anxiety, like stressed out about going to school," South Oldham Middle School Principal Austin Hunsaker said. "There's always something to that."
Oldham County Schools also wants to remind parents to stay involved in their children's social media. By monitoring their accounts, making them aware that burner phones and/or secret accounts exist, and having conversations with their children about safe internet practices.
"Having one parent here, if it makes a difference I'll take it," said Davis.
Oldham County will be hosting two more panel discussions with elementary, middle and high school administrators. The next will be held on March 14 at North Oldham High School from 6:30-7:30 p.m., then on March 21 at Oldham County High School, also from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
