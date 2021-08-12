LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County sheriff's deputy was injured after a lengthy police chase through Oldham County on Thursday afternoon.
The chase started when officers in Oldham County attempted to pull over a car driven by Paul Meves in Crestwood, according to an arrest citation. Police say Meves, 54, had active warrants for assault on a police officer.
While fleeing from police, Meves hit the side of a Oldham County sheriff's deputy's patrol car, causing "severe damage" to the vehicle and injuring the deputy, according to the citation.
Despite damaging the front of his car, police say Meves continued the chase into Borowick Farms and "eventually eluded officers by driving behind and around a residence through a field."
Police say during the chase, Meves "nearly hit" several other police vehicles, other cars and a female riding a bike.
Officers say they then caught up to Meves on Highway 22, where the pursuit continued into La Grange and Meves "squeezed between trees nearly driving onto the deck of a residence on Hazlewood Road."
According to the citation, officers used spike stripes on Ernie Harris Parkway to attempt to stop Meves, flattening two of his tires, and were eventually able to disable his car and arrest him near Highway 53.
Meves is facing a slew of charges including assault on a police officer and wanton endangerment of a police officer.
He is also charged with two counts of fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, two counts of reckless driving, driving on a DUI suspended license and disregarding a stop sign.
The sheriff's deputy was transported to University of Louisville Hospital following the crash, but has since been released.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.