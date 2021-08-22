LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County officials held an appreciation day for its first responders on Sunday.
The effort raised awareness, support and celebrated the men and women who respond to emergencies. Dozens of personnel family enjoyed the live music, grilled food, games and more with their family at Wendell Moore Park.
Oldham County Judge-Executive David Voegele said it was an honor to host this type of event.
“We’re really proud of our first responders" said Voegele. "We appreciate them so much. They roll out in critical times to help all of us."
Organizers say this event is the first of its kind, and they hope to host others in the surrounding counties the first responders serve.
