LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you're a teacher, finding a way to truly reach your students can be a tough equation to solve. But Oldham County Middle School math teacher Craig Smith may be onto something with videos he's posting online.
What Smith lacks in skill, he makes up for in confidence.
"Look I enjoy it," he said. "I've always enjoyed dancing."
He's posting videos to an app called TikTok. From the shuffle to "the whoa," he attempts it all on camera.
"I think they are very cringey," said Sean Huff, an Oldham County student.
When one of Smith's videos hit the app, so did everyone else.
"I was like holy crud, and there was like 25,000 people following me," Smith said.
That was far from the end of it. About 1 million have now watched Smith's moves on TikTok. The New York Post, CNN, Good Morning America and even the Kelly Clarkson Show came calling to book him. He could care less about the spotlight. He's doing it all to connect with his students.
"This is about meeting them where they are," Smith said. "It's about relationships. It's about engagement. I mean, you can't teach without it."
If his sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders find him interesting and relatable, they're a lot more likely to listen to lesson plans, solve his math problems and maybe reach out if something is bothering them.
"People say 'Oh, you teach math?' And I say, No. I teach children. I teach students,'" Smith said. "Math is just the venue."
Smith is the kind of person you want molding the mind of your impressionable kid, no matter how bold his moves may be.
