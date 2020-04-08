LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County teacher used her singer/songwriter skills to show how much she misses her students.
Centerfield Elementary School teacher Morgan True rewrote The Little Mermaid's "Part of Your World" song to send her students a message to tell them she loves them. She posted a video of her performing the song on Facebook.
She said, while she's not a professional singer, she'd do just about anything to make her students smile.
