LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County will soon receive thousands of dollars for a road repair.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Friday that the county is getting $76,000 for a slide repair on Fairway Lane.
"The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Oldham County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community," said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray, in a statement.
The repairs will happen near Rutland Road.
There's no word yet on when the work will happen.
