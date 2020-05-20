LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coronavirus patient is finally headed home to Oldham County after a 43-day fight in the hospital.
While being wheeled out of Baptist Hospital East in Louisville, Ruth Moore received a special send-off from health care workers before her long-awaited reunion with family.
"We honestly didn't know if we would see this day," said her daughter, Lindsey Hendricks.
Doctors and nurses cheered for Moore as the hospital's automatic doors opened. Wearing masks, her family, including three children, stood outside with signs, finally greeting Moore with hugs.
"We have been surrounded by prayers for her healing, for her medical team, and today, we give God the glory for her healing," said her sister, Sarah Bennett. "It's miraculous."
Moore was on a ventilator at Baptist East for almost a month. Just before she got sick with COVID-19, Moore was diagnosed with cancer and had just started chemotherapy.
The virus is especially scary for those with pre-existing conditions. But even when she was sedated, and on a vent, Moore fought.
"It's been a major, major roller coaster," said Hendricks. "It felt like there would be a good day, we'd be feeling good, then we'd get some bad news. ... We got to a point where the progress was really minimal, and it was a baby step every day. ... There have been a lot of ups and downs."
The doctors at Baptist East would keep Moore's family updated each day. Nurses would sit with her so she could video chat with family, even when she couldn't talk.
"We want it to be a hope to other families and other patients that are still in their fight with COVID, that not every patient that comes in and gets put on a ventilator doesn't get to see the sunshine again," Bennett said.
Whether it's the warriors such as Moore, who prove they can beat the disease, or the healthcare heroes keeping patients alive, Moore's family says her story is proof for others to keep the faith.
"There is hope," said Bennett. "There are good stories of COVID survivors."
