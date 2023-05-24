LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- May 24 is EMS for Children Day, and two local EMS agencies were recognized Wednesday for their hard work.
The Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services awarded Oldham and Henry County EMS the Pediatric Emergency Care Award of Excellence. The award recognizes agencies that go beyond state requirements in providing pediatric care.
Only 36 agencies across the state received the award.
"When we have that critically injured child, we want to make sure that we are as prepared as possible," said Maj. John Luker, an Oldham County EMS operations officer. "We have every tool that we need. We have all the education that we need to make it as seamless as possible to get the best level of care."
Oldham County and Henry County EMS are both operated by Baptist Health La Grange.
This is the fifth consecutive year Oldham County EMS has received the honor and the fourth consecutive year for Henry County.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.