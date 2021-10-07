LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Olmsted Academy North has a new technology lab to prepare students for jobs in the real world.
The Verizon Innovative Lab includes everything from 3D printers to virtual reality machines.
The lab was originally supposed to open to students last year, but it wasn't until this year that it's been able to be fully used because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every student from sixth-eighth grade has access to the lab.
"They're ready for a job, right?" said Tonkeyta Rodgers, principal of Olmsted Academy North. "I just can't wait for an employer to try and tell them about the different technology, and they're able to stop them and say, 'Oh I know about that. I've been doing that for eight years now.' So that's what it does. It puts my young men in the front of the line."
The lab was made possible, in part, by a grant from Verizon.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.