LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville landmark celebrated a birthday of sorts on Wednesday, March 6, as the Omni Louisville Hotel marked one year since it first opened its doors.
According to a news release, the hotel now employs 450 people, roughly 100 more than it did on opening day on March 6, 2018.
"Louisville has always had a a welcoming tradition and a reputation for treating guests with warmth and style," said Scott Stuckey, general manager for the Omni Louisville Hotel, in a statement. "But in the past 12 months -- with the opening of the Omni and the reopening of a revitalized Kentucky International Convention Center, that tradition has been updated and that reputation has been given a new shine."
The hotel features 612 guest rooms.
"We've hosted nine weddings, celebrated uncountable anniversaries and been the site of both large corporate seminars and quest business lunches where deals get made," said Eamon O'Brien, the Omni's sales and marketing manager, in a statement. "We have changed the way people in downtown Louisville eat, shop and celebrate."
When the $315 million, 30-story Omni Louisville Hotel opened for business, it was the most significant project in downtown Louisville since the KFC Yum! Center in 2010.
The 612-room hotel, like its counterparts in Nashville and Dallas, aimed to attract bigger conventions to the River City. It also includes 225 luxury apartments on its upper floors.
The hotel, built on a city block that had been vacant and held for redevelopment for years, is perhaps the most visible accomplishment of Mayor Greg Fischer’s seven years in office.
Fischer finalized the deal in 2015, and construction began in early 2016.
