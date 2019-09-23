LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another woman has come forward claiming she was sexually assault by a massage therapist at the Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville.
This is the fifth lawsuit filed against the hotel and former massage therapist, Colin Stephenson.
The woman claims Stephenson touched her inappropriately during a massage in March and immediately reported Stephenson's actions to a manager.
Stephenson was also sued in 2016 for sexual assault while working at Massage Envy in Jeffersontown.
He has since been fired.
