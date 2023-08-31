LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large group of people gathered Thursday in Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day. Their goal was to combat the stigmas around drug overdoses, which kill an alarming amount of Americans every year.
Ty Baker thought he'd be the next one. He said his addiction started with pain pills, but that led him to street pills.
"If you looked at me, from the outside, you would think I was OK," he said. "But I was going to get high or drink every day of my life at that point."
On April 7, 2021, Baker overdosed.
"My 3-year-old daughter was putting stickers on my face when I overdosed," Baker said. "trying to wake me up."
With the help of Narcan, he lived.
"It's a scary thing knowing that people that have no idea what they're putting into their bodies," Baker said. "Everything can be a deadly dose. It's like playing Russian roulette."
The latest provisional mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose over 12 months, ending in January 2022. In all, the CDC has found 75% of overdose deaths involve opioids, a majority of which involve fentanyl.
In Jefferson County, overdose deaths have been on the rise since 2015, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. The county did, however, see a slight decrease in 2022 from 2021, with 580 compared to 617 in 2021. In 2020, it saw 604, nearly double the 379 reported in 2019.
Earlier this year, an FDA advisory panel recommended making Narcan available over the counter. It's the leading version of naloxone in the U.S., an overdose-reversal drug.
Baker's journey to recovery started with a trip to the hospital, but everyone's path looks different.
"Life can still be difficult sometimes, but I am going to stay substance-free no matter what," he said. "Helping people is what keeps me on the track that I'm on."
Symptoms and signs of a drug overdose, per the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, include:
- Dilated pupils, Nausea or vomiting, Headache, Chest pain
- Seizures, Convulsions or tremors, blue lips or fingers, abnormally high body temperature
- Severe difficulty breathing, shallow breathing, or complete cessation of breath
- Gurgling sounds that indicate the person’s airway is blocked
- Violent or aggressive behavior, Paranoia, Agitation
- Disorientation or confusion, Unresponsiveness, Unconsciousness
- Death
If you or someone you know is struggling with a substance use disorder call 1-833-8KY-HELP toll-free to speak with a specialist about treatment options and available resources. You can also call 1-800-662-HELP to reach the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administrations' free, confidential, 24/7 helpline.
