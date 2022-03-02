LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wednesday is World Teen Mental Wellness Day, and local health experts are reminding parents to check in with their kids.
"We've got anxiety, depression, and an unbelievable amount of loneliness, dysfunctional and unhealthy relationships, I mean, a lot of stressors," said Brandon Kays, mental health therapist at Peace Hospital. "Add on top of that the pandemic, add on top of that stress with uncertainty in the world right now, it's a tough time to be a teen for sure."
Experts said signs that a teen may need help include abnormal behavior, such as outbursts, separation from their friends and lost interest in things they like to do.
Kays said the No. 1 way to help teens through mental health issues is for them to talk to someone.
