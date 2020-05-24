LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville steamboat was purchased 58 years ago today, May 24, 1962.
Jefferson County Judge Marlow Cook purchased the Belle, then named the Avalon Steamboat, for just $34,000.
"The steamboat has become a Louisville icon and priceless piece of American history," Louisville Tourism wrote in a Facebook post.
The Belle has been sailing for 105 years. It was built in 1914 by James Rees & Sons Company in Pittsburgh and was originally named "Idlewild."
The steamboat has been facing financial difficulties recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cruises have been postponed, and half of the boat's full-time crew has been furloughed.
In a budget hearing last week, Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith called out Mayor Greg Fischer for proposing to sharply cut funding for the Belle.
Krista Snider, Belle of Louisville CEO, said the steamer will lose its certification if the city fails to provide $700,000 for an inspection. The certification would be very difficult to get back, Snider added.
If Metro Council provides the money now, Snider said it may not have to do so in the future. Belle officials plan to go after donations more aggressively and to hold more events to generate revenue.
The Belle of Louisville has not set a reopening date for cruises.
