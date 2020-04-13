NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- It's not there yet, but in just days, the Floyd County Health Department should get a big delivery.
County Council President Brad Striegel said that thanks to a $73,000 grant from community foundations, local healthcare workers will soon have a newer, better way to test some patients for COVID-19, with a mobile health unit.
"This has been ongoing for over the last couple of weeks to really meet a need," said Striegel. "This mobile testing unit will be able to go out to businesses, to certain neighborhoods, to locations where people are and do some testing there on-site to get a better handle and understanding of where some outbreaks might be or where resources need to be put."
He said it could help decrease unnecessary trips to the already busy local hospitals. It could help test the uninsured and under-insured and even assist in administering a vaccine, if and when one is developed.
"It's really strange to have to say this, but we are living in a new world at this point," he said.
Two weeks ago, Baptist Health Floyd Chief Medical Officer Dr. Krishna Konijeti called the county a coronavirus "hotspot" and urged people to practice better social distancing.
He said the county is now closer to the middle of the pack compared to other Indiana counties.
Konijeti and Striegel said community members have bought in to good social distancing practices, and it's imperative they keep it up to avoid a steeper spike or even a second wave of cases.
Striegel said, "You know, if we all don't do our part to be part of the solution, then you know, we're all in this longer than we'd like to be."
Health officials in Floyd County forecast a peak in cases either this week or next.
The county's not using any public money to pay for the mobile unit except foundation money. The unit should arrive later this week.
