LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is dead after getting into a car accident late Saturday evening.
Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. A car driving west on Taylorsville Road tried to make a left turn onto Houston Boulevard. The car struck another vehicle heading east.
Drivers of both cars were taken to the hospital, where the Jefferson County coroner says Scott Gentry, 59, died a short time later.
The other driver sustained non life-threatening injuries.
LMPD traffic unit is investigating.
