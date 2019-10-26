LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One woman is dead after a fatal crash in Madisonville, Kentucky, on Saturday.
Kentucky State Police responded to a reported a crash involving two vehicles around 11:47 a.m. Saturday on KY 81 — just north of Bremen, Kentucky. Police said driver Jeffrey Bidwell, 54, of South Carrollton, Kentucky, collided with driver Roy Clark, 72, and passenger Margaret Clark, 67, when their vehicle entered the intersection. Bidwell attempted to avoid the crash, but police said his car hit the Clarks' car head-on. The Clarks' car caught fire just after they were able to exit the vehicle, police said.
The Clarks were transported to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, where Margaret Clark was pronounced dead. Roy Clark is still being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Bidwell was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville, where he was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
