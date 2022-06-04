LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after he was hit by two cars early Saturday morning, according to LMPD.
An LMPD spokesman says officers responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Dixie Highway at Upper Hunters Trace around 5:30 a.m.
That's where the victim, described as an adult male, was crossing east to west on Dixie Highway when he was hit by two unknown vehicles traveling northbound on Dixie Highway, according to the spokesman.
The victim was taken to University Hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 502-574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.