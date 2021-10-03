LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – One man is dead after three separate overnight shootings.
Police were called to Place Noir around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
When officers reached the scene, they found a man they believed to be in his 30s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. LMPD says they found everyone they believe was involved. The homicide unit is still investigating.
Two hours later, officers responded to a shooting at Floyd and St. Catherine Streets. they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital and there have not been any arrests made.
Officers then went to a shooting on Virginia Avenue that left a man with non-life threatening injuries. He was also taken to University Hospital and no arrests have been made.
Police believe these shootings are not related.
You are asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673) if you have any information on these shootings. You can stay anonymous.
