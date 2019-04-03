Brownstown, Indiana police department shooting 4-3-19

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A shooting outside a southern Indiana police station killed one person.

The shooting happened about 8 a.m. Wednesday outside the Brownstown Police Department in Jackson County.

A witness tells WDRB that a man and woman were arguing and fighting in front of the police station. It's not clear whether the man who died had a weapon. But the witness says she heard several rounds fired. 

Police say an officer was involved in the shooting, but there is no confirmation on who fired the fatal shots. 

Information from Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says no officers were hurt.

The Jackson County Coroner did not give an age but says a male was taken to Schenck Medical Center in Seymour where he died. 

