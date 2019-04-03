BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A shooting outside a southern Indiana police station killed one person.
The shooting happened about 8 a.m. Wednesday outside the Brownstown Police Department in Jackson County.
A witness tells WDRB that a man and woman were arguing and fighting in front of the police station. It's not clear whether the man who died had a weapon. But the witness says she heard several rounds fired.
Witness tells me she saw a man and woman arguing/fighting in front of Brownstown police department before fatal officer involved shooting. No officers were hurt. Man has died. Witnesses says she heard at least 10 shots. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/HuVVWaWCNr— Gilbert Corsey (@gcorsey) April 3, 2019
Police say an officer was involved in the shooting, but there is no confirmation on who fired the fatal shots.
Information from Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says no officers were hurt.
The Jackson County Coroner did not give an age but says a male was taken to Schenck Medical Center in Seymour where he died.
Brownstown-The Indiana State Police is conducting the investigation into an officer involved shooting that occurred this morning outside the Brownstown Police Department.All officers are ok. One person was shot and transported from the scene. pic.twitter.com/WTw7CkLKQW— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) April 3, 2019
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.