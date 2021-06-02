LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Officials with LMPD say a car hit two cyclists Wednesday morning, killing one on Dixie Highway.
Police say a driver was traveling north on Dixie Highway near Greenwood Road and St. Andrew's Church Road when they ran into two cyclists, a man and a woman, in the right lane.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in serious condition.
Police say poor lighting and the cyclists' dark clothing were contributing factors in the crash.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation.
