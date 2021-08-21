LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead and another is hurt after two overnight shootings in the Shelby Park neighborhood.
Around 11:30 Friday night, a man who had been shot was dropped off at University Hospital. Police say the man was shot somewhere on South Preston Street. His injuries are not life threatening.
About 10 minutes later, police went to a crash near South Jackson Street, also in the Shelby Park neighborhood. At the scene, police found a man with several gunshot wounds inside a car. He was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.
LMPD is trying to figure out if the shootings are related. If you know anything, call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.